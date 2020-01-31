Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mondelez International earned a media sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,497,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,128. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

