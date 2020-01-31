Monetha Achieves Market Cap of $3.78 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Monetha token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, CoinExchange and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Monetha has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $138,526.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Binance, OKEx, Mercatox and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

