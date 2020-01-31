Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to at Oppenheimer

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from to in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $7.33 on Thursday, hitting $171.17. 460,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,700. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $184.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 65,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $11,648,242.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 995,509 shares in the company, valued at $176,195,137.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $470,589.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 323,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,683,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,933 shares of company stock valued at $44,502,213 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

