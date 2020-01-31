Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust (LON:MTU) Stock Price Up 1.2% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 144.50 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 142.75 ($1.88), approximately 243,969 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,664% from the average daily volume of 13,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.85).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

The stock has a market capitalization of $236.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 38.84 and a quick ratio of 38.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 139.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 119.44.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

