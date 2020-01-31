Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Intel by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 521,534 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $64.87. 4,571,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,507,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $283.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. FIX raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

