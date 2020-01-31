Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,707 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,537,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,868,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,487,000 after acquiring an additional 567,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 332,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,585. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

