Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 44,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,086. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BNS shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

