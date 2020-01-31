Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in KVH Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in KVH Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in KVH Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in KVH Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 74,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVHI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $198.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.47%. Analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

KVHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other KVH Industries news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $26,093.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,455.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $62,814.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at $589,766.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,103 shares of company stock worth $136,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

