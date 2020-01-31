Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,906,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,090,724. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $207.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

