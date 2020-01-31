Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $688,000 Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 28,741.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,777.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 155,165 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 127,342 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 939,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,354,000 after purchasing an additional 78,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $115.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.28. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $116.12.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

