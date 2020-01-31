Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $989,000 Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE FE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 465,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,334. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $51.07.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.69%.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.