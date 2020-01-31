Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,950,000 after buying an additional 538,363 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,896,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,771,000 after purchasing an additional 436,500 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,259,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,384,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAAS. BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

PAAS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 29,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,173. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 572.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $352.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

