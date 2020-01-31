Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,548 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 5,144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,353,000 after buying an additional 4,858,125 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $12,652,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $11,834,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $11,306,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $303,618.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 200,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,511. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.23.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

