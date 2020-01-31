Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 313 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,085,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,220,000 after acquiring an additional 253,885 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,975,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,507,000 after acquiring an additional 638,510 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,881,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after acquiring an additional 75,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 24.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,012,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after acquiring an additional 590,741 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,070 shares of company stock worth $1,871,414. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.24. 1,318,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of -0.02.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

