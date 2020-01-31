Morgan Stanley Boosts Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target to $57.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CBSH. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Commerce Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $58.00.

CBSH stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,924. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $76,956.00. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $749,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

