MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives €128.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €128.33 ($149.22).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €114.60 ($133.26) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €109.13. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.67. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 12 month high of €146.30 ($170.12). The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

