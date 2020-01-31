Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 566.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 36.6% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS opened at $20.17 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.