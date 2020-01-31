Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 300 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,370 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.7% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after buying an additional 68,174 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 53,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.84. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1,281.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

