Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $2.65 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mountain Province Diamonds an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPVD. ValuEngine cut shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1.50 price target on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Mountain Province Diamonds stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,088. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.85. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $176.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.07.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mountain Province Diamonds will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,924,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

