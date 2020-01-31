Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s share price fell 11.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.07, 11,704,598 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 8,890,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBR. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $846.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 527.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

