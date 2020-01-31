Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

Nasdaq stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $116.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

