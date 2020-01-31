Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

Nasdaq stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $116.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Earnings History for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit