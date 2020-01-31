National Bank Financial Cuts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$8.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 94.95% from the company’s previous close.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.25.

Shares of CPG stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.36. 2,542,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,546. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.24 and a 12-month high of C$6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$769.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$798.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

