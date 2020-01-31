National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.89). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$399.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$455.08 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore reduced their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.69.

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.33. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$0.78 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.35.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.