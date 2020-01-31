National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.95-3.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NYSE:NFG traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.19. 1,882,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,929. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.