National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) to announce sales of $81.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.73 million and the highest is $81.81 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $74.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $315.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $313.69 million to $317.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $337.88 million, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $349.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6,428.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 549,972 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 345,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National Health Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in National Health Investors by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,348. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.11. National Health Investors has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $86.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

