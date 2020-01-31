National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.09 Million

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) to announce sales of $81.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.73 million and the highest is $81.81 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $74.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $315.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $313.69 million to $317.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $337.88 million, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $349.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6,428.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 549,972 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 345,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National Health Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in National Health Investors by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,348. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.11. National Health Investors has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $86.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit