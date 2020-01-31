Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:MVIN) Stock Price Down 1%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:MVIN)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.43 and last traded at $44.43, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit