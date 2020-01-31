Nebula Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBUU) Shares Down 0.3%

Nebula Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NEBUU) fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06, 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nebula Acquisition stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nebula Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NEBUU) by 7,821.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,844 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nebula Acquisition were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its search for a target business in the technology industry.

