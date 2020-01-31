Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

EA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.80.

EA opened at $111.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.89. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

