Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD) Trading 6.8% Higher

Nemaura Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:NMRD)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.17, 7,803 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 6,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.

Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Nemaura Medical, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns a diagnostic medical device company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing specialty medical devices. The Company’s focus is on the development of a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device, which consists of a disposable patch containing a sensor, and a non-disposable miniature electronic watch with a re-chargeable power source.

