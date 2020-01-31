Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD) Trading 6.8% Higher

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Nemaura Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:NMRD)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.17, 7,803 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 6,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.

Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns a diagnostic medical device company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing specialty medical devices. The Company’s focus is on the development of a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device, which consists of a disposable patch containing a sensor, and a non-disposable miniature electronic watch with a re-chargeable power source.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit