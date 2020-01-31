Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Shares Up 3%

Neo Lithium Corp (OTCMKTS:NTTHF)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48, 14,112 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 42,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Neo Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTTHF)

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

