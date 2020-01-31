Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Trading 7.4% Higher

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.05, 178,966 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 233,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NURO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neurometrix in a research note on Friday, October 18th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.81.
Neurometrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NURO)
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Neurometrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurometrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.