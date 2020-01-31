Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Trading 7.4% Higher

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.05, 178,966 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 233,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NURO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neurometrix in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neurometrix stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 124,730 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned about 95.33% of Neurometrix worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

