Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.00.

Nevro stock traded down $4.60 on Monday, hitting $131.54. 9,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,729. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33. Nevro has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $140.12.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $83,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total value of $1,920,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,000,840. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

