New York Community Bancorp’s (NYCB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NYCB. B. Riley lowered New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

NYCB stock remained flat at $$11.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,659,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,988,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 174,122 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

