New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,500 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Robert Half International worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 480,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 226,997 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 192,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 830,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,203,000 after acquiring an additional 173,456 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 770,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 349,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 145,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.