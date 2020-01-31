New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 633,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COG. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

