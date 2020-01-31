New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.51 Million Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,648.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,340 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.