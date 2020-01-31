New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $182.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.80 and a 200 day moving average of $146.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,116,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,703.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

