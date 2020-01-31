New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,500 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.84. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 36.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

