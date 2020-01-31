New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $52,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

