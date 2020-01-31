NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NLNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewLink Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get NewLink Genetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NLNK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 509,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,845. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. NewLink Genetics has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 6,423.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NewLink Genetics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NewLink Genetics by 182.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NewLink Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NewLink Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NewLink Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NewLink Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

See Also: Golden Cross

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NewLink Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLink Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.