News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Update

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of News by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,628 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth $2,247,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of News stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.44. News has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

