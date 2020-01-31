NEXCF (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Shares Up 5.2%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

NEXCF (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.31, 506,497 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 113% from the average session volume of 237,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $119.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61.

NEXCF Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It is creating an AR ecosystem featuring e-commerce solutions for Websites, AR learning, and education, as well as AR live streaming for events. Its AR Web-enabled e-commerce platform has been integrated with Shopify, WordPress, and Magento.

