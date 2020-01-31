NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.10. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 1,052,962 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.
About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
