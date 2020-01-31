NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.10. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 1,052,962 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 122,558 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 333,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 98,230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit