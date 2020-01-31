NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.10. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 1,052,962 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 122,558 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 333,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 98,230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

