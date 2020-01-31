NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,636 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 847.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Honda Motor by 73.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Honda Motor by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Honda Motor by 802.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Honda Motor by 10,525.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMC. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:HMC opened at $26.41 on Friday. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $34.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 billion. Research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

