NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Snap were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $182,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Snap by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $119,058.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,374,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,971,441.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,486,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,442,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418.

NYSE SNAP opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

