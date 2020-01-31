NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $44,000 Investment in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,771.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 761,387 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth $116,292,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUZ opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cousins Properties Inc has a one year low of $32.89 and a one year high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

