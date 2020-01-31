NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $47,000 Investment in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHI. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 952.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 58.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 48.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Shares of SHI opened at $26.02 on Friday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $52.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research analysts have commented on SHI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.