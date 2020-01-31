NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases New Holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MINC. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a $0.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

