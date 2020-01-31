NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 126 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $772,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $202,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.6% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

NYSE:TPX opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average is $81.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $891,983.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $197,777,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,511,059 shares of company stock worth $386,816,166. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.