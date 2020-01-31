Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextdecade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nextdecade has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 51,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. Nextdecade has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nextdecade will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 995.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 38.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdecade in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

